Blog-era hip-hop heads, rejoice.

Big K.R.I.T. has just released his series of five career-defining mixtapes, Return Of 4eva, 4eva N A Day, King Remembered In Time, It’s Better This Way, and A Style Not Quite Free (fka 12 for 12) on DSPs for the first time.

This string of mixtapes, which include some fan-favorite tracks like “Rotation,” “Bigger Picture,” and “At The Kappa,” created the traction for K.R.I.T. to be revered as one of the best up-and-coming rappers in the early 2010s. With the help of these projects, K.R.I.T. was touted as an artist that matched up to fellow rap peers J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, two artists who were coming up at the same time as him. K.R.I.T. was also featured on the same 2011 XXL Freshman cover with Kendrick, Meek Mill, Mac Miller, and more with the help of these mixtapes.

When talking about the impact of his mixtapes and what they mean to him, K.R.I.T. said that these projects reflect the different ebbs and flows of his life, depicting his highest heights and lowest lows.

“I’ve always believed that what you create should speak for itself,” K.R.I.T. said. “Like everything in life, balance is key. Over-do the highs and you lose the groove of a song. Overpower the lows and the message gets muffled. As I mature I strive to get the mix just right.”

You can finally listen to Return Of 4eva, 4eva N A Day, King Remembered In Time, It’s Better This Way, and A Style Not Quite Free on your preferred DSP right now.