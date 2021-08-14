Bhad Bhabie has seemingly made a big career change.

According to Variety, the 18-year-old artist “parted ways” with Atlantic Records nearly four years after inking a deal with the label. Bhabie—legal name Danielle Bregoli—signed with Atlantic in the summer of 2017, about a year after going viral for her infamous appearance on Dr. Phil. Since then, Bhabie has used her notoriety to build a relatively successful music career, having collaborated with artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, City Girls, and Lil Yachty, as well as becoming the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her debut single “These Heaux.”

Bhabie has also headlined a U.S. tour, landed endorsement deals with fashion retailers, received a Billboard Music Award nomination for Best Female Rapper, and has launched a lucrative OnlyFans page. Bhabie reportedly raked in $1 million within her first six hours on the platform.

“My main business manager, who’s been with me since I was like 15, when my mom had control of everything, tells me, ‘Everyone thinks that you’re going to blow it, but I think you’re going to do great,’” she told Variety. “And when I turned 18, I started making so much money when I started doing OnlyFans. And when I say making money, I mean, I could retire right now if I wanted to.”

Though she’s had some success, Bhabie and Co. suggests her music career could’ve been even bigger had Atlantic promoted her properly. However, label sources say her streaming numbers prove otherwise, despite her “credibility” issue.

“It’s hard to take her seriously,” an industry insider told Variety. “She’s promoting acting irresponsibly.”

But Bhabie is making no apologies for her controversial antics, saying that her come-up should be something admired rather than criticized.

“I never wanted to be famous,” she continued. “I wasn’t working my ass off all night trying to make a name for myself. I was handed it. And instead of being an embarrassment and a joke for the rest of my life, I became something successful and something that people can choose to look up to for the right reasons — or choose not to. I don’t give a fuck.”