Valentine’s Day may look a little different this year, as COVID precautions and varying levels of lockdown take the tried-and-true “dinner for two at a pricey restaurant” plan off the table for many. Luckily though, the pandemic can’t keep us from participating in another time-honoured annual Valentine’s Day tradition: broadcasting our feelings about the holiday on social media.

To help set your posts apart from all the other saccharine, try-hard Instagram captions that are guaranteed to be littering your feed come Sunday, we turned to The Weeknd for inspiration. After all, it was Abel’s appearance on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack that helped launch the Toronto native to global superstardom back in 2015. (Also, we already used Drake last year.) Still, through moody R&B ballads and infectious pop hits that cover everything from raw-nerved heartbreak to drugged-out debauchery, The Weeknd’s lyrics have something for everyone, whether you’re looking for love or just to get lucky. And if you hate Valentine’s Day, not to worry, we have you covered there too.

Here are 45 of the best Weeknd lyrics to use for your IG post this Valentine’s Day, no matter how you’re planning to celebrate the holiday this year.