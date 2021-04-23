Great new music releases are rolling in as the days in April wind down. Lil Yachty is back with his latest mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, featuring his standout collaboration with Tee Grizzley, “Dynamic Duo.” Cordae and Young Thug linked up for the saucy trap record, “Wassup.” And Funk Flex tapped CJ for a danceable banger called “You Know.” This week, the Weeknd and SSGKobe also dropped new songs.

Check out the best new music of the week. You can also stay up on the latest drops by following our playlist on Spotify here.