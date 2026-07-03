Ssgkobe

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SSGKobe performs at Rolling Loud
Music

SSGKobe Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations: 'My Parents Raised Me to Respect Women'

Two weeks after he was accused of raping a woman during a studio session, SSGKobe has finally responded to the claims, which he denied in a statement.

Brad Callas1286 days ago
Rap's Wild New Underground: Yeat, SoFaygo, SSGKobe
Music

SoundCloud Rap Didn't Die. It Reinvented Itself.

SoundCloud rap didn’t die. It reinvented itself. Here’s how a new generation revived rap’s wild new underground scene.

Eric Skelton1499 days ago
Sonny Digital's new video and single "Guess What"
Music

Sonny Digital Shares Video for New Single "Guess What" f/ SSGKobe, Announces 'Mr. Digital' EP

Ahead of the release of his new EP 'Mr. Digital,' Atlanta super-producer Sonny Digital taps rising rapper SSGKobe for his new single "Guess What."

Brad Callas1550 days ago
Rappers to watch in 2021
Music

Rappers to Watch in 2021

Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.

Eric Skelton2005 days ago

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