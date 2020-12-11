It’s the final month of 2020, and there’s still a lot of great music coming in. Kid Cudi is back with the third and final installment of his Man on the Moon series, featuring the standout record “The Pale Moonlight.” Jack Harlow just dropped his debut studio album, That’s What They All Say, which includes the Lil Baby-assisted banger “Face of My City.” And Mulatto has returned with the deluxe edition of Queen of Da Souf, with the dizzying track “Spend It.” This week’s list also includes new songs from Benny the Butcher, Taylor Swift, CHIKA, King Von, and more.

