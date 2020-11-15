Benny the Butcher is reportedly the latest artist to suffer a gunshot wound this week in Texas.

On Saturday, Benny was injured during an attempted robbery in Houston, TMZ reports. The Houston Police Department says the incident happened at a local Walmart. The rapper and a couple of friends were in the parking lot when a car with five guys pulled up next to them and brandished weapons, demanding that they hand over their chains.

One of the men then opened fire and shot a round into Benny’s leg. After the culprits fled the scene, Benny and his friends left before pulling over and calling the police. The rapper was treated at a hospital, though no further details are known. Authorities say that the robbers haven’t been located, but an investigation has been launched.

This has been a difficult week for hip-hop in shooting incidents. Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot in the leg in Dallas on Saturday while he was there to attend a vigil for slain Dallas rapper, Mo3, who was shot and killed earlier this week on a Dallas freeway. On Sunday, new reports surfaced that Mo was reportedly attempting to escape his killers on the freeway before his death. Boosie mourned Mo's death, as the two were close collaborators and friends, with the pair releasing their joint project Badazz Mo3 at the top of the year.