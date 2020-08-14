This is a great week for new releases. Drake just dropped “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring a memorable verse from Lil Durk. The track serves as the lead single from his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. Internet Money recruited Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV for their latest single, “Lemonade.” Cousin Stizz also released two tracks today including the fan favorite "Mac Roni." The OG rappers also dropped something off for their fans: Nas is prepping for his forthcoming project with “Ultra Black,” while Snoop Dogg pays homage to Nipsey Hussle one day before what would have been the late rapper’s 35th birthday. Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, Kaash Paige, and more also made this week’s list.

Check out the best new music of the week below. And be sure to follow our playlist on Spotify for more updates here.

Drake f/ Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

“Laugh Now Cry Later” is a smooth and melodic tune from Drake and Lil Durk. On the track, Drake taps into his emotional side as he gripes about past beefs (“Tired of beefin’ you bums, you can’t even me enough to react”) and reminisces on old flings. Heartbroken Drizzy is always amusing to listen to, but Lil Durk might be the true champ of the record. His verse, while extremely short, is memorable and even takes a jab at 6ix9ine. “Can you not play that lil boy in the club/ Cause we do not listen to rats,” he raps. “Laugh Now Cry Later” is the lead single off of Drake’s forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.

Internet Money f/ Don Toliver, Gunna, & NAV, “Lemonade”

“Lemonade” is a moody song from collective Internet Money. Don Toliver sounds off on the chorus, singing, “Off the juice, codeine got me trippin’” over a bouncy beat. NAV and Gunna are equally emotional as they lay down intoxicating verses about their rags-to-riches stories and heavy drug use. “I was fifteen, I was sippin' codeine with my dawg, ayy / Did a Percocet, Promethazine, I feel nauseous,” Gunna spits. “Lemonade” was first previewed back in June and is said to appear on Internet Money’s forthcoming album Before the Storm.

Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G, “Tip Toe”

The beginning of Sleep Hallow and Sheff G’s “Tip Toe’ sounds like the opening of a horror film thanks to a haunting sample of “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.” Although some of that energy diminishes as the song progresses, their aggression is still chilling. Sleepy Hallow kicks off with a pulsating verse that brags about his designers threads and firearms. Sheff G also brags about his weaponry, rapping, “They know I’m too fat to tip toe/ Glock’ll help you to rest, ain’t no pillow/ Make me search for your house, this ain’t Zillow.” “Tip Toe” is not Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G’s first collaboration. The duo have appeared on a number of each other’s records, dating back to the beginning of their careers.

Cousin Stizz, “Mac Roni”

“Mac Roni” is a hypnotic record from Cousin Stizz. On the track, Stizz is on a mission to get to the money. He draws listeners in with a catchy chorus repeating, “Get in my bag, they wanna get in my bag/ I was just down on my last/ Cheese on me, who got the mac-roni.” His swagger rolls over to the verses as he unleashes an easygoing flow over Young Fyre production. The track arrives exactly one year after the release of his 2019 album Trying to Find My Next Thrill.

Nas f/ Hit-Boy, “Ultra Black”

Nas is back. “Ultra Black” is a celebratory collaboration between the OG rapper and producer Hit-Boy that pays homage to Black excellence and culture. On the track, Nas shows love to Black-centric events like Essence Fest and celebrates the many shades of Black people. While the record is intended to champion aspects of Black culture, Nas reserves a place to address some controversial figures. He explicitly calls out Doja Cat, rapping, “We going Ultra Black/ Unapologetically Black/ The opposite of Doja Cat.” “Ultra Black” was released in preparation for Nas’ upcoming album King’s Disease, which is slated to drop on August 21.

Boldly James f/ El Camino, “Cartier”

“Cartier” is a luxurious record that finds Boldy James and El Camino rapping over stripped-down production, courtesy of internet personality-turned-artist Jay Versace. The track is quite short, but leaves enough room for both artists to unleash drug-laced verses. “The coke numbin’ my tongue, I got expensive taste/ The G5 come with a fifth wheel like Elimidate/ It’s concrete til they free all my guys behind them prison gates,” Boldly James raps. “Cartier” appears on Boldy James' first project for Griselda, The Versace Tape, which James, Jay Versace, and Westside Gunn spoke in depth about in a new interview for Complex.

03 Greedo f/ Key Glock, “Drip Keep Going”

“Drip Keep Going” is a saucy record from 03 Greedo and Key Glock that finds the rappers bragging about their endless...drip. The track is bouncy and would undoubtedly sound ten times better in a strip club setting. “Drip keep going/ All these holes keep leaking/ All that water on my wrist/ It’s a faucet on my pinky,” Greedo whines over the Ron-Ron-produced beat. Key Glock’s verse is a little bit easier to make out as he raps about copping new jewels and weapons. “Drip Keep Going” is on 03 Greedo and Ron-Ron The Producer’s joint album, Load It Up, Vol. 1.

Burna Boy, “Way Too Big”

“Way Too Big” is a fast-paced and upbeat record from Burna Boy that is bound to get fans out of their seats and onto the nearest dance floor. Burna Boy has said he is most proud of the diverse co-production on the record which includes contributions from Mike Dean, Timbaland, Diddy, and Neriq. But overall, “Way Too Big” is simply a great, feel-good record. The track also appears on Burna Boy’s latest project Twice As Tall, which follows his critically acclaimed 2019 album, African Giant.

Snoop, “Nipsey Blue”

On “Nipsey Blue,” Snoop pays homage to the late Nipsey Hussle, just one day before what would have been his 35th birthday. The record has a vintage feel as Snoop remembers his fallen friend and sings over a sample of blues and gospel singer Dorothy Moore’s 1976 hit “Misty Blue.” “It’s been such a long, long time/ Looks like I’d get you, off my mind, but I can’t/ Just the thought of you, my love/ My whole world turns Nipsey Blue,” Snoop sings. Although the track is somber and mournful, it's a moving tribute to Neighborhood Nip.

Kaash Paige f/ 42 Dugg, “Fake Love”

Kaash Paige and 42 Dugg have no time for the fake love. On their new collaboration, the two discuss the phoniness they have received from friends and family. “Leeching off my energy/ We was friends but now we’re enemies/ Now we’re coming to an end of negativity,” Kaash sings in a high-pitched tone. 42 Dugg slides in on the second verse, declaring himself a real one while rejecting a past lover. “Fake Love” is a standout from Kaash Paige’s latest project, Teenage Fever.

Dave East f/ Trey Songz, “The City”

On “The City,” Trey Songz interpolates Bobby Bland’s 1974 hit “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City,” while Dave East raps about coming up in the projects. On the track, East reminsces about listening to Dipset and Pac and dreaming of better days. Some memories aren’t as encouraging, though. He also touches on low points like when his friend called to say he was facing 20 years in prison. Trey Songz adds another layer of emotion to the track as he belts out the chorus. “The City” appears on Dave East’s latest album, Karma 3.