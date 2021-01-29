To close out January, Brent Fiayaz and Tyler, the Creator linked up on their new single “Gravity,” which includes a soothing beat produced by DJ Dahi. After a stellar 2020, Lil Durk is back with “Kanye Krazy,” one of the standouts featured on the deluxe edition of The Voice. Ty Dolla Sign teamed up with J Balvin, YG, Tyga, and Post Malone for the “Spicy Remix.” And in preparation for Slime Language 2, YSL’s Yak Gotti and Yung Kayo teamed up with Sheck Wes for the rowdy single “GFU.” This week’s list also features songs from CJ, Madlib, and more.

Check out the best music this week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify for more music updates here.