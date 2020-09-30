Netflix has plenty of great options for music fans. Whether you want to dive deep into an obscure subgenre from a continent you've never been to, or you just want to watch Beyoncé's new concert film during a lunch break, there is a music documentary waiting for you. There are so many music docs to choose from that it's actually a little overwhelming, so we narrowed down a list of the best options currently available on the service. From in-depth films about legends like Quincy and Amy to docs about new artists like Travis Scott to wide-ranging docuseries like Hip-Hop Evolution, these are the best music documentaries on Netflix right now.