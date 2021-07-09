Just a few days after teasing its release on Twitter, Bas has returned with his latest single “The Jackie” featuring J. Cole and Lil Tjay.

The T-Minus-produced track will be accompanied by a music video that shows the trio cruising around Bas and Tjay’s home turf of New York City.

Cole kicks things off with a triumphant hook before passing it off to Bas, whose sing-song opening verse pairs well with Tjay’s signature melodic approach. After handling hook duties, Cole closes up shop with an effortless eight-bar verse of his own.

“The Jackie” marks Cole’s first appearance on wax since dropping his latest album, The Off-Season, in May. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and topped Complex’s Best Albums of 2021 (So Far) rankings. Meanwhile, Tjay has continued his momentum following the April release of his sophomore LP, Destined 2 Win and contributing recent guest verses to Tee Grizzley’s “Life Insurance” and G Herbo’s “Cry No More.”

As for Bas, the Dreamville rapper appears to be gearing up for a new album later this year. Despite having not released a full-length offering since 2019’s Spilled Milk, Bas has created buzz this year following several guest appearances on Cole’s Off-Season (“100 Mil,” “Let Go My Hand,” “Hunger on Hillside”).

Stream “The Jackie” down below and stay tuned for the track’s visuals.

In other news, Dreamville has partnered with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. to relaunch Chicago pro-am as The Dreamville Chi-League Powered by Wilson. The tournament will feature musical performances and other entertainment that will be curated by the folks over at Dreamville.

The single-elimination men’s tournament, which has been on hiatus for the last four-years, will go down at Chicago State on Sunday, August. 8, August 15, and August 22. There will also be a women’s tournament that’ll be played during the last two weekends.

“Chicago has supported Dreamville and its artists from the beginning. It’s a privilege to infuse our brand with the rich legacy of the Chi-League, while also helping to celebrate the unique culture of the city of Chicago,” Dreamville Executive Vice President Candace Rodney said in a statement. “The revamped Dreamville Chi-League will help bring back a competition ingrained in community and to make this all happen, there’s no better partner than a hometown hero like Wilson.”