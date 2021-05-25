Bankroll Freddie appears to have been the unfortunate victim of a recent shooting.

On Monday, the Quality Control artist took to Instagram, where he seemingly confirmed reports that he had been shot. Although there are few details about the incident, the rapper is reportedly in stable condition.

“I’m good,” Freddie captioned an Instagram Story post of himself with a wound under his chin. He then reposted a tweet from an associate wishing him well.

Image via Instagram/Bankroll_Freddie

Image via Instagram/Bankroll_Freddie

Bankroll Freddie hails from Helena-West Helena, Arkansas and is one of QC’s latest signees. He released his latest album, Big Bank, this year, featuring appearances from EST Gee, 2 Chainz, Gucci Man, Young Dolph, and more. It also features the single “Pop It,” which went on to become a viral hit thanks to a verse from Megan Thee Stallion.

Prior to inking a deal with Quality Control in 2019, Freddie made a name for himself on the indie circuit for his consistent production. Now, he’s ready to use QC’s bright lights to give fans a look at his full capabilities.

“I feel like a lot of stuff I did slept on. Probably because ain’t too many people heard me. I’m a new face to the world,” the rapper told XXL recently. “A lot of people may not have heard my new stuff, my old stuff. It’s more about putting it out there, put it in they face.”

Complex has reached out to a representative of Bankroll Freddie for comment.