Bad Bunny has just reached another career milestone.

The Puerto Rican artist took the Saturday Night Live stage this week to deliver a stellar performance of “La Noche de Anoche” with Rosalía. Although he first appeared on the sketch comedy series during a remote-production last year, Saturday’s episode marked Bad Bunny’s first time as SNL’s musical guest.

The SNL performance comes less about a week after Bad Bunny dropped the video for “La Noche de Anoche.” The track appeared on the entertainer’s 2020 album, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. The project was Bad Bunny’s third full-length release of 2020, following the compilation Las que no iban a salir and YHLQMDLG, which is up for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2021 Grammys. Bad Bunny is also nominated in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Un Dia (One Day)” with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy.