Bad Bunny and Rosalía’s single “La Noche de Anoche” has gotten the music video treatment.

Fitting for Valentine’s Day, the visual shows the two artists take on the role of lovers who end up bursting into flames. The song appeared on Bad Bunny’s most recent studio album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which became the first all-Spanish album to land the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 back in early December. With El Último Tour del Mundo, the Reggaeton star ended up beating his own record after his previous album, March 2020’s YHLQMDLG bowed at No. 2 on the all-genre chart.

Bad Bunny is set to be the next musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 20, with Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page hosting. Watch the video for “La Noche de Anoche” at the top.