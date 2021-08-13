AZ is ready to make some noise with his upcoming project, Doe or Die 2.

Throughout the course of his career, it’s been proven that AZ is one of rap’s rare gems. So, it makes sense that AZ was able to gather a star-studded list of featured acts to appear on the sequel to his debut solo album, with Lil Wayne, Idris Elba, Rick Ross, Conway the Machine, T-Pain, Dave East, and Pete Rock among the guests.

Today, AZ shares a taste of what to expect with “The Wheel,” a collaboration with two iconic acts, Jaheim and Kaygee.

Doe or Die 2 comes after the original Doe or Die celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, with the upcoming full-length project being his first in a decade. Doe or Die 2 is also coming on the heels of Nas’ acclaimed King’s Disease II. But unlike the first installment, Nas and Hit-Boy didn’t form another reunion of The Firm for this album to let AZ wow fans like he did on “Full Circle.”

“It’s been a decade since I released a full body of work, but Doe or Die 2 is just what the doctor ordered,” AZ explained. “With the help of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T-Pain, The Alchemist, Conway the Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, Baby Paul, and a few others; I’m going to deliver an entree like no other.”

Listen to AZ’s “The Wheel” below. Doe or Die 2, which is available for pre-order, will drop on Sept. 10.