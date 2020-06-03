Over the past two and a half months, as much of our country has lived in quarantine, we’ve witnessed the violent loss of black lives with disturbing frequency. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have died at the hands of racists and law enforcement. Complex Networks recognizes the power of its platforms and is committed to amplifying their stories and the voices of our communities to work for justice.

Following the senseless deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others, people are searching for ways to heal in their communities and ignite change. Outraged Americans have joined protests around the country to stand against police brutality and racism, while others have turned to music to spread empowerment and hope.

Many artists are using music to communicate these important messages. Conway the Machine released a protest song called “Front Lines” on June 1, while Terrace Martin recruited some of his friends to share their own stories of abuse at the hands of police. And YG, LL Cool J, Papoose, and more have also shared powerful messages through their music.

The history of songs that protest police brutality and racism goes back decades, but today we're highlighting some of the newest records that were released in response to the events happening right now. We will update this list as more songs are released.