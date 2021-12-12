Adele cannot be budged off her throne atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Her fourth studio album, 30, remained at No. 1 for a third consecutive week, becoming the first to do so in more than three years, Billboard reports. The last artist to accomplish such a feat was Scorpion by Drake, whom she considers to be “one of my best friends in the whole world.”

30 moved 193,000 equivalent album units, of which 149,000 consisted of album sales, and 43,000 came by way of SEA units, equaling 57.87 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. Demand for Adele couldn’t be higher, as evidenced by a Billboard report indicating she will earn $2 million from each show in her Las Vegas residency next year. Weekends With Adele will take place at the Caesars Palace Hotel with her performing every Friday and Saturday from late January until April.

Throughout Adele’s Billboard reign, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded release, Red (Taylor’s Version), has stood pat in second, earning 80,000 equivalent album units this week.

Polo G’s Hall of Fame catapulted from No. 69 to No. 3 following the release of the deluxe edition which includes 14 additional songs. The album, which originally dropped in June, saw a 468 percent increase in album equivalent units (78,000), with streaming accounting for nearly the entire sum. Hall of Fame 2.0’s 76,000 SEA units represents a 461 percent jump from the previous week.

Elsewhere, Mariah Carey’s 1994 album, Merry Christmas, finally entered the top 10 and finished in the eighth spot.