Adele is celebrating her No. 1 album with even more exciting news.

Following the likes of Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and other music greats who have done the same, the British superstar has announced a 12-week Las Vegas residency on Tuesday, set to kick off in January and run until April. The weekend shows, titled Weekends With Adele, take place each Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 to April 16 at the famed Caesars Palace Hotel.

Tickets for the events will go live on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program, where Adele fans can register from now until the end of the day on Dec. 2. More information on tickets is available at Ticketmaster’s website.

The news of Adele’s upcoming run of shows comes after her latest studio album, 30, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on Sunday, earning 839,000 equivalent album units and becoming the best-selling first week of 2021 for any album. It snatches the title from previous record holder, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, by over 200,000 album units. The sales included 205,000 digital sales and 487,000 physical copies.

Adele fans also had an easier time taking the album in on Spotify, as the singer requested that the streaming giant remove its automatic shuffle feature for albums, which it of course did.

“This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry,” Adele shared with fans on social media. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”