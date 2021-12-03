Polo G has revisited his No. 1 album Hall of Fame with Hall Of Fame 2.0, a deluxe edition that delivers 14 additional songs and features from Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, Lil Tjay, and YungLiv.

The expanded edition of the project provides fans with plenty more to chew on. The original version of the album was already stacked with guests, including the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, and Lil Wayne, among others.

Prior to the release of Hall Of Fame 2.0, Polo G offered a preview with the single and accompanying video for “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” which pays homage to Michael Jackson.

“MJ is loved all around the world. We used this opportunity to represent this song for the future,” Polo G said in a statement to fans, family, friends, and the estate for the late artist. “We thank you sincerely and we hope we have contributed our small part to the everlasting memory and legend of the greatest entertainer of all time.”

Hall Of Fame 2.0 caps off an impressive year for the 22-year-old Chicago rapper, who was also included on Complex’s annual Best Rappers in Their 20s list.

The release of the deluxe edition comes less than a month after multiple charges relating to his Miami arrest earlier this year were dropped. Prosecutors dropped two felony charges against the Chicago rapper, specifically battery of a law enforcement officer and threatening a public servant. Prosecutors were reportedly unable to find sufficient evidence supporting those charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Listen to the deluxe edition of Hall of Fame below.