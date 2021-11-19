Adele has finally returned with her new album.

The global superstar’s latest project, simply titled 30, is the singer’s first work since 2015’s 25, and follows in the footsteps of the single “Easy on Me” which premiered back in October and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 12-track project features production from Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback, and others, and includes the song “I Drink Wine,” which fans gravitated to before they even heard it. “Oh, that is destruction,” Adele said to British Vogue about the track. “It’s me going out and getting drunk at a bar. Drinking liquor. I start arguments if I drink liquor. I can handle my wine, I could drink five bottles of wine and have a normal conversation.”

She recently performed “I Drink Wine” and several other songs both new and old for the CBS television special Adele One Night Only, and also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a revealing interview. “I [wasn’t] shocked or even phased by it—my body has been objectified my entire career,” Adele told Oprah when asked about fans’ reactions to her weight loss. “Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever—I never looked up to anyone because of their body. I never admired anyone because they had the same hair color as me or the same style as me. I was body positive then and I’m body positive now.”

The new project also chronicles Adele’s experience with divorce, which the singer said left her feeling “embarrassed” and “devastated.” “Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work,” she told Rolling Stone. “It fucking devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

Listen to Adele’s 30 below.