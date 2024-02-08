Britney Spears Wants You to Know She Made Out With Ben Affleck Once

Britney Spears keeps dropping gems she forgot to put in the memoir. Quite literally, in this case.
In a post that’s reportedly been deleted on her now-private Instagram account, the 42-year-old shared a grainy black-and-white photo of her smiling between two-time Oscar-winner Ben Affleck and Grammy-winning veteran songwriter Diane Warren.
“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago 😂😂!!!” Spears wrote. “He's such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night...I honestly forgot...damn that's crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl 🤓😏. Psss I actually forgot 😏😉😂😂😂!!!”
And there you have it. Will you forget, or preserve this knowledge in the finite brain space left available to you in this life?
Page Six and other outlets identified the photo as a 1999 artifact, the year Brit turned 18 and Affleck turned 27.
It was also the year Spears got together with Justin Timberlake, a relationship that graced many pages in Britney’s October 2023 autobiography The Woman in Me, and additional headlines in recent weeks. JT is purportedly “seething” over it and thinks she's “overshadowing his new music.”