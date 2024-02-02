Justin Timberlake Reportedly ‘Seething’ Over Britney Spears’ Latest Comments, Think She’s ‘Overshadowing’ His New Music

Justin Timberlake is feeling some type of way.

A source told Page Six that the singer is “seething” because the ongoing back-and-forth with Britney Spears is “overshadowing his new music.”

“Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new,” the insider added.

JT found himself in hot water after Britney alleged in her book, The Woman in Me, that she had an abortion while they were dating. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she wrote. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Timberlake hasn’t yet responded to his ex’s claims. In the ensuing weeks and months, however, the pair have taken multiple shots at each other, both in person and online.