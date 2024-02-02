Justin Timberlake Reportedly ‘Seething’ Over Britney Spears’ Latest Comments, Think She’s ‘Overshadowing’ His New Music

Justin Timberlake is feeling some type of way.
A source told Page Six that the singer is “seething” because the ongoing back-and-forth with Britney Spears is “overshadowing his new music.”
“Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new,” the insider added.
JT found himself in hot water after Britney alleged in her book, The Woman in Me, that she had an abortion while they were dating. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she wrote. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Timberlake hasn’t yet responded to his ex’s claims. In the ensuing weeks and months, however, the pair have taken multiple shots at each other, both in person and online.
Most recently, after Timberlake dropped off his new single “Selfish,” Spears’ fans banded together to troll him and push her 2011 song of the same name to the No. 1 spot on iTunes. Spears quickly took to social media to express her “love” for Timberlake’s new song and also apologized for some of the allegations she made in her memoir.
But she quickly rescinded her apology when a clip of Timberlake performing at a New York City show surfaced, where he seemed to diss her. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody,” he said before performing “Cry Me a River”— a song that’s notably about his relationship with Spears.
The "Toxic" singer then took to her now-private IG account to issue her own missive, writing alongside an image of a basketball hoop, "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"
Her messages was a nod to comments she made in December after Timberlake played “Cry Me a River” for the first time since she released her book, saying “No disrespect” before performing the song—remarks that were presumably aimed at her.
"I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry ... no disrespect," Spears wrote on IG.