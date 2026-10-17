Music

Pusha T Questions Love Loyalty on Lucky Daye's Slick New Track "Mouf Say"

The Clipse rapper holds nothing back on his latest feature, which sits on Lucky Daye's new album, 'ALOUD!'

Key Takeaways

  • Lucky Daye teams with Pusha T on "Mouf Say," a sax-heavy slow jam about trusting a partner's touch over their words.
  • Daye called Pusha a "hip-hop legend" with an iconic voice, while Pusha opens the track with a sharp, prosecutor-like verse aimed at a liar.
  • The collaboration appears on Daye's 15-track Warner Records album ALOUD!, which also features Leon Thomas, Muni Long, The Paradox and Akeem Ali.

Pusha T has joined forces with Lucky Daye for a new collaboration taken from the singer's latest album, ALOUD!

On Friday (October 16), Lucky Daye dropped his new 15-track LP alongside "Mouf Say," a slow joint stacked with sax featuring King Push. You can watch the Mollie Mills-directed video above.

On the song, Daye's chorus argues that a partner's touch tells the truth her words won't. But it's Pusha T's opening bars that read like a filing of evidence. "Lies and alibis only thing she ever telling," he raps, delivering a clean verse in a courtroom-prosecutor cadence while taking aim a a liar.

"Pusha is a hip-hop legend. When I hear Pusha T's name, I just connect with so many names that I respect and the people that motivated me to want to be successful," Lucky Daye said of Pusha T in an interview with Variety. "Pusha's worked with Pharrell, JAY-Z, Kanye. So for him to even be in the conversation was an automatic yes. His voice is iconic."

He added that his move to Warner Records shaped every feature on the project, with the label helping line up Leon Thomas, Pusha T and Akeem Ali.

Muni Long and pop-punk group The Paradox also appear, with production from longtime collaborator D'Mile. The album follows 2024's Algorithm and is Daye's first since leaving RCA Records, its title drawn from the tension between "allowed" and "aloud."

You can check out ALOUD! on all streaming platforms here.

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