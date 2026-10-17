Pusha T Questions Love Loyalty on Lucky Daye's Slick New Track "Mouf Say"

Pusha T has joined forces with Lucky Daye for a new collaboration taken from the singer's latest album, ALOUD!

On Friday (October 16), Lucky Daye dropped his new 15-track LP alongside "Mouf Say," a slow joint stacked with sax featuring King Push. You can watch the Mollie Mills-directed video above.

On the song, Daye's chorus argues that a partner's touch tells the truth her words won't. But it's Pusha T's opening bars that read like a filing of evidence. "Lies and alibis only thing she ever telling," he raps, delivering a clean verse in a courtroom-prosecutor cadence while taking aim a a liar.

"Pusha is a hip-hop legend. When I hear Pusha T's name, I just connect with so many names that I respect and the people that motivated me to want to be successful," Lucky Daye said of Pusha T in an interview with Variety. "Pusha's worked with Pharrell, JAY-Z, Kanye. So for him to even be in the conversation was an automatic yes. His voice is iconic."

He added that his move to Warner Records shaped every feature on the project, with the label helping line up Leon Thomas, Pusha T and Akeem Ali.