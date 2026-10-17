Justine Skye Steps onto Carlita's Dance Floor for New Single "WYWD"

Justine Skye has traded R&B slow burn for four-on-the-floor momentum, linking with producer and DJ Carlita for new song "WYWD" — listen here.

Released on Friday (October 16), the song landed alongside an official video and an extended version issued the same day, and it serves as the latest preview of Carlita's sophomore album, Telepathy, arriving November 6 via Ninja Tune.

Skye marked the drop on Instagram with a line pulled straight from the track. "Tell me what you wanna do?" she wrote, before telling fans that the song is "OUT NOW!"