Justine Skye Steps onto Carlita's Dance Floor for New Single "WYWD"

Key Takeaways
- Justine Skye joins Turkish-Italian producer Carlita on "WYWD," trading her R&B slow burn for warm, four-on-the-floor dance-pop.
- The single arrived October 16 with an official video and extended version, following Skye’s dance-focused summer project CANDY.
- "WYWD" appears on Carlita’s 13-track sophomore album Telepathy, due November 6 via Ninja Tune with guests including SOFI TUKKER, Paige Cavell, Stevie Appleton, and Malive.
Justine Skye has traded R&B slow burn for four-on-the-floor momentum, linking with producer and DJ Carlita for new song "WYWD" — listen here.
Released on Friday (October 16), the song landed alongside an official video and an extended version issued the same day, and it serves as the latest preview of Carlita's sophomore album, Telepathy, arriving November 6 via Ninja Tune.
Skye marked the drop on Instagram with a line pulled straight from the track. "Tell me what you wanna do?" she wrote, before telling fans that the song is "OUT NOW!"
Carlita, a Turkish-Italian producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist, brought Skye into a record that stretches her club-rooted sound through songwriting, live instrumentation and warm, understated dance-pop.
Skye comes to the collaboration fresh off her summer dance-pop project CANDY, the most recent turn in a career that runs from her 2014 breakout "Collide" to her role as Annika Longstreet on Grown-ish. Her current chapter leans on the history of Black dance music, pairing soulful vocals with a growing pull toward the dancefloor.
"WYWD" (which you can watch the video for below) sits at track two on the 13-song Telepathy, which also features SOFI TUKKER, Paige Cavell, Stevie Appleton and Malive.
Carlita described the album's title as "thinking about somebody or something with no attempt at possessing that thing, only for it to come into your life anyway," a thread that runs through its sleek grooves and psychedelic textures.
Telepathy is out November 6 via Ninja Tune, with upcoming Carlita live dates taking place at Brooklyn Storehouse on October 30, Mexico City on October 31 and Club Space Miami on November 14.