JMSN Sends Cease-and-Desist to White House Over Unauthorized "Love Me" Use

JMSN has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the White House over its unauthorized use of his song "Love Me" in a campaign ad for Donald Trump.

Last week, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter took to Instagram to issue a statement after his viral hit popped up in a government-funded commercial praising the US president.

After explaining that he would "never authorize" his music to be used for any political agenda or campaign," he mentioned that he was looking into lawyers to help him being that he's an independent artist who's never had to deal with a "ridiculous" situation like this.

Fast forward to Tuesday (September 29), JMSN (real name Christian Berishaj) has now found himself some representation, and Norman L. Eisen of Democracy Defenders Action has fired off a cease-and-desist, addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

In a statement sent to Complex, the Velvet hitmaker's lawyers are demanding that the administration stop using "Love Me" and take down the ad. The letter argues the unauthorized use violates the Lanham Act by falsely suggesting JMSN endorses or is affiliated with the administration.