JMSN Says He Never Cleared "Love Me" for Government-Funded Donald Trump Ad

The 30-second spot debuted on Fox News before airing on other national networks, pairing the viral Soft Spot track with Trump footage and audio from Dana White.

The independent singer-songwriter said he is "looking at lawyers" and handling the alleged unauthorized use internally.

JMSN said he never authorized "Love Me" for any political campaign after the song appeared in a government-funded ad praising Donald Trump.

JMSN is making sure everyone knows that he would never allow his music to be used in any political campaign. On Thursday (September 24), the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter took to Instagram to issue a statement after his viral hit "Love Me" popped up in a government-funded commercial praising Donald Trump. "To anybody who has followed my career and knows what I stand for and built my career on, it should go without saying that I would never authorize my music to be used for ANY political agenda or campaign," he wrote.

Acknowledging and addressing his newer fans, JMSN continued: "For those who are new here, this could have gone 2 ways. 1. The President or his team reach out and ask to license the song, I respond 'no' and you never know about it. 2. The President illegally uses the song without asking but still the public goes full retard and immediately assumes that a license was granted. Obviously it went the second way." He then explained that due to being an independent artist, he doesn't have a publicist or anyone else on his team that have expertise in handling situations like this. Therefore, he is actively now seeking out lawyers to help. "I’ve built my career independently outside of any major system and have made it a point to not sacrifice my artistic integrity," he wrote. "I don’t have a publicist or anything so being forced in a situation like this and having to comment is ridiculous. I am looking at lawyers and handling this internally." He concluded his post: "Love yall. See you on the rest of the tour." The 30-second campaign ad loops the chorus from "Love Me" over a montage from Donald Trump's second term, including the president's line about defeating "communism, socialism and Marxism." It also pulls audio from UFC boss Dana White's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.