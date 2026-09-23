Dolly Parton's Manager Takes Nephew Bryan Seaver to Court Over Alleged Extortion Threats

Dolly Parton's longtime manager has asked a court for a temporary restraining order against the late singer’s nephew, Bryan Seaver.

According to TMZ, Danny Nozell filed suit Tuesday (September 22) through the entity She's Alive, LLC. The filing is asking a judge to bar Seaver — who besides being Parton's nephew, also ran security at her properties for more than two decades — from interfering with Parton's business or contacting its business partners, and to order him to stay 1,000 feet from the offices.

Nozell alleges Seaver invoked his self-described work as a military contractor, his access to weapons, and his capacity for violence to pressure him into handing over money.

Among the alleged messages attributed to Seaver in the filing is a blunt line about what he does for a living. "I'm not an entertainment person. I'm a killer," one message reportedly reads, while another says: "All I do is warfare ... everyone needs to be worried about what I might do."

The filing also quotes Seaver allegedly threatening to take the family dispute public: "I'm going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnership and telling the violations these people have done on us."