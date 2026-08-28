DMX's Only Endorsed Fragrance Returns for a Limited-Edition 2026 Drop

DMX's Estate and Black-owned fragrance brand Isidore Luxury are bringing back a limited-edition Eau de Parfum that the late rapper personally endorsed before his death. According to the official Isidore Luxury website, the DMX Collection re-release is "a distinguished release, personally endorsed by Earl 'DMX' Simmons during his lifetime and reintroduced to market by his Estate in honor of his enduring legacy." The 3.4 oz bottle opens with melon, pineapple leaf, and pink pepper; settles into lavender and geranium; and finishes on patchouli, suede, and amber woods. Priced at $149.99, pre-orders are live now at isidoreluxury.com.

Isidore Luxury founder Durrell Martin has described the collaboration as the only product DMX ever endorsed across his entire career. The partnership traces back to a chance encounter in an LA hotel lobby roughly nine months before the fragrance's original December 2020 launch.

Martin, in town celebrating his wife's birthday, dropped a bottle of cognac near DMX, who was seated on a couch and invited him over, then asked what he did for a living. DMX had previously favored Burberry cologne, but Martin said the rapper wore the Isidore scent over it after receiving samples.

Martin said his goal was to present DMX beyond his rap persona, as a father, a prophet, and a cologne connoisseur. "He was a people's person," Martin said of Simmons. "Money didn't drive him. Material things didn't drive him." Of the 2026 re-release, Martin added: "I focus on his children. I focus on the mission. Continuing his legacy, with Isidore, this is the big part of it." DMX died on April 9, 2021, at age 50. Two months later, his daughter Sasha attended a SoHo pop-up celebrating the fragrance and spoke about still wearing the scent: "It just reminds me of him, something that he would have liked, something we would have shared together."

Isidore Luxury, which holds the distinction of being the first Black-owned fragrance highlighted in Saks since 1924 and the first Black-owned fragrance to hold an NFL collection, positions The DMX Collection with the tagline: "Bold presence. Refined character."