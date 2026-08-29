Demi Lovato Celebrates 34th Birthday With a Tropical Getaway

Lovato also recently marked her first wedding anniversary with Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, saying her love for him “grows every single day.”

The trip followed Lovato’s surprise return as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 3 alongside Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas.

Demi Lovato celebrated turning 34 with a Bahamas getaway, sharing photos of herself swimming, posing in bikinis, and riding a red jet ski.

Demi Lovato spent part of August going back to Camp Rock. Now she's considerably farther off the grid. Fresh off turning 34 on August 20, Lovato has been celebrating her birthday in the Bahamas, where the singer has filled her Instagram with blue water, bikinis, and a red jet ski. According to Fox News, her latest post on Thursday, August 27, showed Lovato riding a jet ski while wearing a red, yellow, and black patterned bikini, sunglasses, and hoop earrings. She didn't exactly overthink the caption, either. “Hi,” Lovato wrote.

The pictures continued a run of vacation updates that started earlier in the week. Lovato previously posted photos of herself standing in shallow water in a red bikini and floating on her back in the ocean, declaring, “Someone’s gotta hold it down in the bahamas.”

Earlier this month, she returned to the Disney franchise that helped launch her career, making a surprise appearance as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 3. Lovato had initially been announced as an executive producer without an acting role before it was revealed that Mitchie would, in fact, be returning. The cameo reunited her with Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, who also executive produced the movie while reprising their roles as Connect 3. That meant Lovato entered her 34th year revisiting a character she first played as a teenager. The original Camp Rock premiered in June 2008, when Lovato was 15, and drew 8.9 million viewers. Her Mitchie starred opposite Joe Jonas' Shane Gray, with the movie helping propel both Lovato and the Jonas Brothers into the Disney-pop stratosphere. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam followed in 2010, while Lovato went on to headline Sonny with a Chance and build a music career that produced records including “Heart Attack,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and, appropriately enough for her current surroundings, “Cool for the Summer.” There's another milestone behind this year's birthday. Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May after marrying in California in 2025.

For the moment, though, Mitchie Torres can stay at Camp Rock. Demi Lovato has a jet ski in the Bahamas.