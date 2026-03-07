Michael Eric Dyson Issues Apology to Jay-Z for Discussing Their Text Exchange

Popular scholar and author Michael Eric Dyson has released a public apology to Jay-Z for spilling details about their private text messages concerning the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

Dyson posted a video on Instagram detailing why he apologized and why he decided to do it publicly.

"I remember once when Kanye [West] posted publicly a text exchange between us," the author said. "It was private. And I was hurt by that. I'm thinking about that because I've done the same thing to Jay-Z. No, I didn't publicly post a text. But I talked about a private exchange between us that should've remained between us, as it has for the last 20-some-odd years. So I want to apologize to him here.”

“Why am I doing it here and not to him directly? Because the old Black people said, 'Where you get it is where you give it. Where you messed up is where you fess up.' And that's what I'm doing here,” Dyson added.

The whole thing began with Dyson’s comments about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. Last month, Dyson scolded Kendrick for, in his words, attempting to “de-Black” Drake with the diss song “Not Like Us.” Dyson compared the effort to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.