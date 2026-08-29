Lefty Gunplay Reportedly Arrested for Assault in Missouri

Lefty Gunplay doesn't look like he's having the best start to the weekend, after reportedly being arrested for assault in Missouri.

According to TMZ, the California rapper (real name Franklin Holladay) was booked by Springfield Police around 8 A.M. on Saturday (August 29) for fourth-degree assault.

Lefty, known for his feature on Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off," performed a show in Springfield, Missouri on Friday night (August 28), but details surrounding the alleged assault are currently unclear, including who was involved or what is claimed to have happened.

This isn't Lefty Gunplay’s first recent run-in with the law. In February 2025, he was arrested in El Paso, Texas, after police reportedly stopped a vehicle in which he was riding for a seatbelt violation.

Authorities said officers discovered nearly 65 grams of methamphetamine during the stop. Lefty was charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing a prohibited item into a correctional facility. He was released after posting a combined $35,000 bond.