21 Savage Reflects on Fatherhood After Baby With Latto, Compares It to Raising First Three Kids

Appearing on the September 1 episode of Netflix's The Pete Davidson Show , the rapper spoke openly with host Pete Davidson about the contrast between raising his new baby daughter with Latto and his experience as a father the first three times around.

21 Savage is getting candid about what fatherhood looks like for him now compared to what it was when his older children were born.

"My first three [kids], I was younger, running around in the street. It was different. Now, I'm in the house, I had the baby all night, making her bottles, changing her diapers. It's kinda like a different bond type shit," he said.

He added that while he was around from the start for his older kids, he acknowledges he wasn't as “attentive.”

Still, Savage said he grew into a stronger relationship with his first three children as he got older and matured, describing how that bond developed over time.

Rather than carry any regret, he framed the two chapters of his parenting life as something he's grateful for.

"I'm glad I did both, though,” he explained. “I feel like having my kids early motivated me to go get it—to be so ambitious. So, I'm glad I had kids then and now I experienced both ways of parenting."