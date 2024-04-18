YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Utah Arrest Allegedly Spurred by Prescription Drug Fraud Operation

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is facing a total of 63 recommended charges after his arrest in Utah this week.

As previously reported, YoungBoy was arrested by the Cache County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night. At the time, he was listed as being accused of pattern of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identify fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon. At the time of this writing, YoungBoy is still listed as a current inmate, per public jail records. According to the listing, he was booked on April 16, with no bail set.

The full scope of the allegations against YoungBoy is now clearer, however, with regional outlet KUTV reporting that the Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain artist's arrest affidavit includes the recommendation of 63 charges, most notably centered on an alleged prescription fraud operation.

Local law enforcement claims the alleged fraud ring operated through multiple individuals who called in fake prescriptions by using actual doctor names paired with made-up patient names; from there, police said, "associates" of YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, would pick up the drugs from regional pharmacies.

Given particular attention in the affidavit is an alleged incident in which, according to a deputy, either YoungBoy or one of those aforementioned alleged associates called law enforcement after being told to do so by one of the impacted pharmacies. The caller allegedly said their name was "Gwendolyn Cox," though they were unable to give their age or address, not to mention they were using what the deputy described as "a fake voice."

Furthermore, the same deputy concluded that this individual sounded like "a much younger male" from the South, with the deputy placing specific emphasis on the use of a Southern dialect. Provided as a specific example is the caller’s use of "axed" instead of "asked," with the deputy pointing to his own time living in the Southern region of the U.S. as having informed this assessment.

At least 15 pharmacies in the Cache County area are alleged to have been affected by the operation. Later, a search of YoungBoy’s home is reported to have resulted in the discovery of additional prescriptions, as well as weapons.

The recommended charges against are reported to include 20 for identity fraud, 20 for obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, and 20 for forgery; the affidavit also calls for single charges for alleged possession of a dangerous weapon, engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, and possession of a controlled substance.

In a statement shared with Complex on Thursday, Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the execution of a search warrant at YoungBoy’s house earlier this week. See the full statement below.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Homeland Security, Ogden Police, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Box Elder and Cache/Rich drug task forces, the Secret Service, and Layton SWAT executed a search warrant on the residence of Kentrell DeSean Gaulden on the morning of April 16th. This search warrant is a piece of an ongoing investigation into criminal conduct. Due to the complexity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional details concerning the investigation. Current criminal charges for Mr. Gaulden include Pattern of unlawful activity. The pattern of unlawful activity includes violations of the Utah Controlled Substances Act, the Identity Fraud Act and Fraud.

Complex has also reached out to YoungBoy's lawer. Additionally, we've contacted the Weber County Sheriff's Office, which is also reported to have been involved in the arrest. This story may be updated.