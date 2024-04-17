YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested in Utah on Charges Including Identity Fraud, Forgery, and More

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested in Utah on Tuesday and accused of identity fraud, forgery, and other alleged offenses.

As first reported by WBRZ, YoungBoy, who's been on house arrest, was taken in by local authorities on multiple charges. While additional info on the new arrest remained limited at the time of this writing, public jail records viewed by Complex showed that the Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain artist was arrested by the Cache County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and booked around 6:30 p.m. local time.

Listed alleged offenses included pattern of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identify fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Complex has reached out to a YoungBoy Never Broke Again rep for comment.

This story is being updated.