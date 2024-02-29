Ye Tells Kim Kardashian 'Take My Kids Out of Sierra Canyon Now,' Reiterates 'Fake School' Line From "Carnival"

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has urged Kim Kardashian to pull their children out of a private school in the Los Angeles area that’s known for its long list of famous alumni.

In an all-caps, text-only image shared to Instagram on Thursday, Ye expanded on the closing line of his “Carnival” verse, which sees the 24-time Grammy winner seemingly cutting himself off mid-thought, like so:

I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist

I'm the new Jesus, bitch, I turn water to Cris'

This for what they did to Chris, they can't do shit with this

Got my kids in a fake school, we ain't...

Ye reiterated the “fake school” phrase on Thursday.

“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now,” he said in the text-only image portion of the post. “It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.’”

Kim and Ye were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children together, including North West, who recently made her Billboard Hot 100 chart debut with the Vultures 1 track "Talking."

In the caption of Thursday's IG post, Ye connected his statement to both his relationship with his father and the professional sports industry.

"At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for," Ye wrote. "I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."