Who Can Help Travis Scott Activate His Sidekick 3?

Travis Scott needs your help.
Over the weekend, La Flame, who recently made headlines for his widely memed Miami arrest, alerted fans to his desire to get his Sidekick 3 activated. Doing so, however, would require assistance from someone not yet in his circle.
"Who can do this?" Scott asked on Sunday, spurring a slew of responses and some back-and-forth among fans as to whether one can actually use a Sidekick 3 in 2024.
The key problem here, of course, is the elusiveness of 2G and 3G networks. At one point, as touched on in a tweet Scott himself responded to, T-Mobile was expected to be rolling out a full shutdown of 2G this year. However, that cutoff appears to have been delayed, at least for now.
"Still I believe there's a way," Scott said, determined not to give up on the arduous path to revived Sidekick 3 functionality in a post-iPhone world.
While a later tweet, seen below, could be interpreted as a possible sign that Scott was ultimately successful in his efforts, no further clarification or confirmation has been made as of this writing. For all any of us know, the Sidekick 3 in question could still be suffering in a presumably grueling state of unusability.
Over on its official "network evolution" page, T-Mobile says "an exact date" for the retirement of its 2G network has not been set.
"Please be aware that as we work towards this retirement, capacity and coverage of the T-Mobile 2G (GSM) network will change as some 2G (GSM) sites will come down prior to the full network retirement," the update adds.
Released in 2006, the Sidekick 3 figured prominently in pop culture at the time, with everyone from Clipse to Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker pictured with the devices. The following year, a Dwyane Wade edition of the once-ubiquitous phone was released.