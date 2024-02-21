Travis Scott on What's Next After 'Utopia' Success: 'I Gotta Kick a New Gear'

Travis Scott is on the precipice of kicking into “a new gear.”

These remarks, widely interpreted as a tease, of sorts, of what may be next for the Utopia artist musically, were delivered via a series of Instagram Stories updates on Tuesday. First, La Flame shared several video updates showing him listening to selections from his discography. Scott’s 2015 Rodeo cut “Nightcrawler,” for example, was seen soundtracking a watching of Pulp Fiction on mute.