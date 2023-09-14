Tory Lanez to Remain Behind Bars as He Appeals Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction

In August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in state prison following his conviction on multiple counts including assault with an automatic firearm.

“Over the past three years, [Tory Lanez] has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate [Megan Thee Stallion] and silence her truths from being heard,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said at the time. “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed. I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed.”

In comments to reporters shortly after the sentencing last month, attorney Lanez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, said he was “extremely disappointed” by the outcome.

"I think the sentence handed down was incredibly harsh,” Baez said, per TMZ. “I have seen cases of vehicular homicide and other cases where there’s death and the person still gets less than 10 years.”

Lanez, meanwhile, said in a letter subsequently shared to Instagram that the sentence was merely "another moment where my back is against the wall."

The path to sentencing wasn't a short one. Lanez was found guilty in the much-publicized case back in December, followed by months of continued coverage as Lanez made a legal team change and was heard in alleged jail call audio.