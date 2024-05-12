Here Are the First Week Sales Projections for Gunna's 'One of Wun'

Gunna's newly released album One of Wun is projected to have a top 10 debut.

According to a report by HITS Daily Double, Gunna's new album is projected to move 60-65,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. That will place it somewhere in the top 10 of Billboard's 200 chart behind Taylor Swift's massive The Tortured Poets Department, which will spend a fourth consecutive week at No. 1.

Gunna's last album, A Gift & A Curse, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 85,000 equivalent album units in its first week. His second and third albums, Wunna and DS4Ever, debuted at No. 1 with 111,000 and 150,000 album-equivalent units, respectively. Gunna's debut, Drip or Drown 2, debuted at No. 3 with 90,000 album equivalent units.

One of Wun was released on Friday and features guest appearances from Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges , and Roddy Ricch. It's led by the singles "Prada Dem" and "Whatsapp (Wassam)."

Gunna recently kicked off his Bittersweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, with Flo Milli serving as an opening act. Fans have been loving Gunna's setlist on tour, as seen during a stop in Detroit where the upper balcony was literally shaking. Check out the wild scenes below.