Spike Jonze

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Complex LA poster for "Jackass 25 Art Show" featuring a skull with a red beret, paintbrush, and crutch.
Pop Culture

Complex LA to Host 'Jackass' 25th Anniversary Art Show

The exhibition will feature works from Spike Jonze, Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst, and cast members.

Complex Staff246 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson attend the 'Her' Premiere
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says Joaquin Phoenix Left 'Her' Set During 'Bizarre' Orgasm Scene

The actress recalled the awkward moment during an appearance on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast: 'He was like ‘I can’t do it.’ He was angry.'

Joshua Espinoza1371 days ago
Bam Margera attends the Bam Margera & Friends art exhibit.
Pop Culture

Paramount Slams Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Paramount has released a scathing response to Bam Margera's lawsuit alleging he was subjected to "inhumane treatment" while filming 'Jackass Forever.'

Jose Martinez1743 days ago
trav
Music

Travis Scott Gives Update on New Album ‘Utopia’

According to La Flame, the new album—his first solo full-length since 'Astroworld' in 2018—is coming soon. Fans should expect a "new sound."

Trace William Cowen1969 days ago
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Nine Days
Pop Culture

Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz Explore Purgatory in 'Nine Days' Trailer

The film is a first from newcomer Edson Oda and is being executive-produced by Spike Jonze—a man who never met an alternate dimension he didn’t love.

Alex Galbraith2102 days ago
Spike Jonze attends the Lowline Anti Gala Benefit Dinner
Pop Culture

Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys Documentary Is Coming to Apple TV+ and IMAX

'Beastie Boys Story' will have a limited run in IMAX theaters beginning on April 3 before streaming on AppleTV+ on April 24.

Xavier Hamilton2374 days ago
ty
Music

Tyler, the Creator Talks Selling Out MSG, Favorite Movies, and More for 'GQ' Men of the Year Issue

Tyler appears on the cover of the magazine's special Men of the Year issue.

Trace William Cowen2431 days ago
beastie boys live show
Music

Spike Jonze to Direct Live 'Beastie Boys Show'

'Beastie Boys Story: As Told By Michael Diamond & Adam Horovitz' is set to run for three dates.

tara mahadevan2679 days ago
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oscars drama
Pop Culture

Academy Responds to Open Letter From Spike Lee, Quentin Tarantino, Seth Rogen, and Others

The signees took issue with news that Academy was cutting four awards from the live broadcast.

Abel Shifferaw2710 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye's 'SNL' Set Will Reportedly Include Appearances by Lil Pump, Kid Cudi, and More

Sources say Kanye has tapped Spike Jonze as well as a handful of guest artists to assist his upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' performance.

Joshua Espinoza2848 days ago
Frank Ocean
Music

Even Frank Ocean Is Down With This Whole McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Hysteria

Frank Ocean speaks on the 'Rick and Morty' sauce hysteria and more in a new photo essay.

Trace William Cowen3188 days ago
Image via YouTube
Music

Watch Frank Ocean Serenade Brad Pitt During His FYF Fest Performance

The FYF Fest has a clear winner, as Frank Ocean brought out Brad Pitt to sit on a phone and be seranaded during a cameo.

Omar Burgess3280 days ago
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Style

Margaret Qualley of 'The Leftovers' Stars in Bizarre Spike Jonze-Directed Video for Kenzo's New Fragrance

Margaret Qualley from 'The Leftovers' shows off her moves in the Spike Jonze-directed video for Kenzo's new fragrance.

Erica Euse3607 days ago
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Pop Culture

Grover Helps Stephen Colbert Find His Inner Child in Spike Jonze's Gorgeous 'Late Show' Short Film

Jonze, of course, is the confirmed GOAT responsible for 'Her,' 'Being John Malkovich,' and Ye's "Only One."

Trace William Cowen3789 days ago

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