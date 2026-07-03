Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville, 'Jackass Forever' Team, Paramount Over Firing, Claims ‘Inhumane Treatment'
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Life
The suit alleges the 'Jackass' star was fired from the new film over taking prescription Adderall, despite being on the medication for several years.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
How Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Spike Jonze Crafted Their Live Doc 'Beastie Boys Story'
Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Spike Jonze share some thoughts (and laughs) about their new Apple TV+ documentary, 'Beastie Boys Story'.Khal
Just imagine Siri having an actual conversation with you. Hey, it can happen.Tara Aquino
In anticipation of MTV's Video Music Awards, we count down the most successful Hollywood directors who got their start in music videos.MattBarone