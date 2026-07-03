Christopher Mintz Plasse

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Jonah Hill on if he'll do a Superbad 2 movie.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Is Down for a ‘Superbad’ Sequel, But Only Under One Hilarious Condition

Fans of the classic comedy should be thrilled by Hill's suggestion for a possible return to the characters, who remain widely quoted to this day.

Trace William Cowen1645 days ago
nice
Pop Culture

'Superbad' Cast Reunion and Watch Party Announced in Support of Making Trump a One-Term POTUS

Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill announced the special event on Friday. To attend, fans simply have to make a donation of any amount via Wisconsin Democrats.

Trace William Cowen2093 days ago
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Pop Culture

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Joins Jimmy Fallon's NBC Pilot

Christopher Mintz-Plasse teams up with Jimmy Fallon for NBC pilot.

Trace William Cowen4135 days ago
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Pop Culture

Family Vs. Frat: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, & the Cast of "Neighbors" Impersonate Each Other

Seth Rogen, Zac, Efron, Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, and more attempt to imitate each other, and the results are hilarious

Tara Aquino4453 days ago
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Pop Culture

SXSW: What's Funnier Than the Hilarious "Neighbors"? Seth Rogen During Its World Premiere's Q&A

Here's your early, will-be-tough-to-beat contender for 2014's best comedy.

MattBarone4514 days ago
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Pop Culture

A Conversation About "Kick-Ass 2"

Director Jeff Wadlow's sequel fails to pack a punch as jarring as the original.

MattBarone4719 days ago
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Pop Culture

Universal Is Eyeing Jim Carrey For "Kick-Ass 2"

This would be huge if it happens.

Jason Serafino5079 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "ParaNorman" Is Smart, Vibrant Entertainment For The Little Monsters In Us All

The year's strangest kids movie is a marriage of first-rate stop-motion animation and lively storytelling.

MattBarone5083 days ago
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Pop Culture

Morris Chestnut And Robert Emms Join "Kick-Ass 2" Cast

Plus, the movie gets a release date.

Jason Serafino5084 days ago
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Pop Culture

Potential Plot Details Revealed For "Kick-Ass 2"

What do you think?

Jason Serafino5135 days ago
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Pop Culture

Groupon TV Show Starring Chris Mintz-Plasse Greenlit By CBS

This can't be good. It's CBS.

Complex5177 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "Fright Night" Director Craig Gillespie Talks Funny-Scary Vampires, 3D Filmmaking, And Kid Cudi's Dark Side

The Australian filmmaker chats in depth about the highly effective, Colin Farrell-led horror remake.

MattBarone5447 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: Colin Farrell Gives Undead Life A Shot In Fright Night"

This first look at the latest horror remake doesn't quell any of our preexisting worries.

MattBarone5544 days ago
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