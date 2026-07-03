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Seth Rogen, as well as several 'Superbad' fans on Twitter, reacted to Wednesday being the 40th birthday on the fake ID McLovin used to buy booze.Gavin Evans
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
Tracy Morgan and Christopher Mintz-Plasse come together to talk Prince parties, drugs and sobriety. The pair also get political on the eve of the electionJoe La Puma
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal