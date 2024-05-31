Roddy Ricch reflects on "going through child support" and kicking codeine in his new song "Survivor’s Remorse," out now.

At the top of the Turbo-produced track, Roddy sets the tone with a push for "some closure" on issues that have taken precedence in his personal life in recent years. Halfway through the first verse, for example, the 25-year-old mentions fatherhood, like so:

I been goin' through child support

A good daddy, I vouch for it

The second verse, meanwhile, opens with a similarly tone-setting line aimed at listeners who have made a habit of arguing that Roddy has fallen off, artistically, as of late.

Imagine if I had a dollar for every time you say I fell off, I'd be a billionaire

In the same verse, he also addresses his struggles with recreational codeine use, admitting that kicking the habit was "hard" and is thus a source of pride:

Pride myself off the progress of being off codeine, I promise, it's so hard to shake

Credited as a writer on "Survivor's Remorse" alongside Roddy are Chandler Great, GAYLE, Josh Ronen, Kelly Clarkson, and Omar Perrin.

Shortly after the song’s release, Roddy took to Twitter to express his gratitude for Kelly Clarkson’s involvement in particular, specifically praising her "amazing voice."