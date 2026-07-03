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Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Feud: Teen Activist Asks for Artists' Help in Fight for Clean Water
Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, says she was "attacked by Barbz" after suggesting the two artists offer their support.
Kyle Kuzma Donates $60,000 in Clothing to Inmates of Flint, Michigan County Jail
The Washington Wizards forward will also refurbish the facility's housing conditions.
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged for Allegedly Hiring Hitman Who Shot But Did Not Kill Woman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac, real name Clifton E. Terry III, has been charged for allegedly paying a man $10,000 to assassinate a woman.
Rihanna and Jack Dorsey’s Foundations Team Again to Send $3.2 Million to Detroit and Flint Communities
Rihanna and Jack Dorsey have worked extensively together to create funds to help communities that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police Charge 3 People in Fatal Shooting of Security Guard After Face Mask Policy Argument (UPDATE)
Calvin Munerlyn, father of eight children, was fatally shot in the head while working security at a Family Dollar in Flint.
Michigan Woman Loses Husband and Only Child to COVID-19: 'It's Unimaginable'
Sandy Brown held a Facebook Live memorial service last week honoring social distancing guidelines.
Supreme Court Lets Flint Citizens Sue City and State Over Contaminated Water Crisis
The central legal argument is that citizens' right to "bodily integrity" was violated.
Years Without Water: Claressa Shields and the Fight for Flint | Complex News Presents
Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields joins Speedy Morman to talk the water crisis and more.
Judge Rules Flint Residents Can Sue Federal Government Over Water Crisis
Residents say the Environmental Protection Agency did not act fast enough to intervene in the water crisis.
The $1 Billion Raised for Notre-Dame Has People Highlighting Disparity Between Other Disasters
Many called out the White House for failing to support other tragedies plaguing the country.
Jaden Smith's Foundation Is Providing a Water Filtration System to People in Flint
The foundation is working with the First Trinity Missionary Baptist church to help provide the filtration system.
State of Michigan Declares Water in Flint Safe to Drink, Ends Free Bottled Water Program
On Friday, the state of Michigan declared the drinking water in Flint to be safe for consumption once again.
Netflix Takes a Hard Look at Flint, Michigan in New Docuseries Trailer
'Flint Town' arrives next month and gives viewers an "intimate look at the state of policing" across eight episodes.
FBI: Attack on Michigan Officer Is Being Investigated as an Act of Terrorism
The stabbing of a Michigan police officer is being investigated as an act of terrorism.
Eminem Gave Beats by Dre Headphones to Each 2017 Flint Graduate
Eminem gives Flint graduates a little something for their accomplishment amid adversity.
Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Support Residents of Flint, Michigan
During an appearance on 'The Daily Show,' Big Sean revealed he had raised $100,000 to help the residents of Flint, Michigan.
Watch Rasheed Wallace Tell Kevin Garnett About the Flint Water Crisis: 'It's Disgusting'
Rasheed Wallace sits down with Kevin Garnett to talk about the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan.