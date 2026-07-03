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nicki minaj and megan thee stallion pictured
Music

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Feud: Teen Activist Asks for Artists' Help in Fight for Clean Water

Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, says she was "attacked by Barbz" after suggesting the two artists offer their support.

Trace William Cowen899 days ago
Sports

Kyle Kuzma Donates $60,000 in Clothing to Inmates of Flint, Michigan County Jail

The Washington Wizards forward will also refurbish the facility's housing conditions.

tara mahadevan964 days ago
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac in a picture taken from his Instagram
Music

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged for Allegedly Hiring Hitman Who Shot But Did Not Kill Woman

Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac, real name Clifton E. Terry III, has been charged for allegedly paying a man $10,000 to assassinate a woman.

Joe Price1423 days ago
A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith
Life

A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith

A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith

Complex1956 days ago
rihanna covid
Music

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey’s Foundations Team Again to Send $3.2 Million to Detroit and Flint Communities

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey have worked extensively together to create funds to help communities that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

tara mahadevan2263 days ago
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Life

Police Charge 3 People in Fatal Shooting of Security Guard After Face Mask Policy Argument (UPDATE)

Calvin Munerlyn, father of eight children, was fatally shot in the head while working security at a Family Dollar in Flint.

Trace William Cowen2267 days ago
rip
Life

Michigan Woman Loses Husband and Only Child to COVID-19: 'It's Unimaginable'

Sandy Brown held a Facebook Live memorial service last week honoring social distancing guidelines.

Trace William Cowen2288 days ago
aqua
Life

Supreme Court Lets Flint Citizens Sue City and State Over Contaminated Water Crisis

The central legal argument is that citizens' right to "bodily integrity" was violated.

Trace William Cowen2370 days ago
flint
Life

Years Without Water: Claressa Shields and the Fight for Flint | Complex News Presents

Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields joins Speedy Morman to talk the water crisis and more.

Trace William Cowen2420 days ago
Flint
Life

Judge Rules Flint Residents Can Sue Federal Government Over Water Crisis

Residents say the Environmental Protection Agency did not act fast enough to intervene in the water crisis.

Joshua Espinoza2646 days ago
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Notre Dame
Life

The $1 Billion Raised for Notre-Dame Has People Highlighting Disparity Between Other Disasters

Many called out the White House for failing to support other tragedies plaguing the country.

Joshua Espinoza2649 days ago
jaden smith water flint
Life

Jaden Smith's Foundation Is Providing a Water Filtration System to People in Flint

The foundation is working with the First Trinity Missionary Baptist church to help provide the filtration system.

Abel Shifferaw2696 days ago
Protestors hold a press conference to protest Donald Trump's visit to Flint
Life

State of Michigan Declares Water in Flint Safe to Drink, Ends Free Bottled Water Program

On Friday, the state of Michigan declared the drinking water in Flint to be safe for consumption once again.

Katherine Barner3024 days ago
Flint
Pop Culture

Netflix Takes a Hard Look at Flint, Michigan in New Docuseries Trailer

'Flint Town' arrives next month and gives viewers an "intimate look at the state of policing" across eight episodes.

Trace William Cowen3070 days ago
Montreal Police guard the front of the four storey building in Montreal
Life

FBI: Attack on Michigan Officer Is Being Investigated as an Act of Terrorism

The stabbing of a Michigan police officer is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Joshua Espinoza3314 days ago
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Flint graduates receive Beats by Dre headphones.
Music

Eminem Gave Beats by Dre Headphones to Each 2017 Flint Graduate

Eminem gives Flint graduates a little something for their accomplishment amid adversity.

Jose Martinez3328 days ago
Big Sean on 'The Daily Show'
Music

Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Support Residents of Flint, Michigan

During an appearance on 'The Daily Show,' Big Sean revealed he had raised $100,000 to help the residents of Flint, Michigan.

Joshua Espinoza3461 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Rasheed Wallace Tell Kevin Garnett About the Flint Water Crisis: 'It's Disgusting'

Rasheed Wallace sits down with Kevin Garnett to talk about the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Gavin Evans3516 days ago

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