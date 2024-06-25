MTV News Is Dead: Full Wipe of Decades of Work Inspires Passionate Reactions

Capitalism killed the art star.

Indeed, in the latest sign that nothing is forever, not even the internet, MTV News is no more. As reported by Variety on Monday, the MTV News url now directs visitors to the general MTV site, leaving decades’ worth of memorable and oft-cited work no longer available.

While MTV News itself ceased operations last year amid hefty Paramount Global layoffs, the scrubbing of its extensive archive of articles and interviews is a new development. Sadly, the move is also in line with similarly shortsighted strategies from other companies, who almost always seem hell-bent on stripping culture for parts and/or taking established brands and rendering them unrecognizable.

For writers, the MTV News fate leaves an especially sour taste in one's mouth. But don't take my word for it. Below, see how the lowering of MTV News into the proverbial coffin is being mourned on social media.