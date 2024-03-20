Unsurprisingly, U.S. Not Even Among Top 20 Happiest Countries Anymore

In perhaps the least surprising news I’ve heard in quite some time, the U.S. now carries the distinction of not even being among the 20 happiest countries in the world.

Wednesday, the UN’s International Day of Happiness was commemorated with the release of the 2024 World Happiness Report, which pulls from Gallup data. In an accompanying ranking, the U.S. came in at No. 23, which marks the first time the country has failed to fall within the top 20 since the annual reports started being published 12 years ago.

It’s a unique dishonor, but one hard-earned by a country where the federal minimum wage still sits at $7.25 per hour despite working full time at that rate placing one very near, or even below, the poverty line. In fact, it’s noted in a press release about the new report that the U.S. falling eight spots from its 2023 position (No. 15) was preceded by “a large drop in the wellbeing of Americans under 30.”