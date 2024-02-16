Florida Rapper BossMan Dlow Scores First Hot 100 Hit With "Get In With Me"

Florida rapper BossMan Dlow has scored a breakthrough hit, making his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Get In With Me."
Just a month after the song was released via Alamo Records, on Jan. 19 to be precise, "Get In With Me" debuted at No. 68 on the chart dated Feb. 17. Scoring 8.4 million U.S streams, an 89 percent increase from the previous week, and 367,000 radio airplay audience impressions. The song has proved popular on Instagram and TikTok, where it has since provided the audio to over 130,000 posts.
As reported by Billboard, BossMan is just as surprised by the debut. "The debut feels amazing," he told the publication. "I’m still wondering how the hell a guy from Port Salerno made it this far and has a song on the Hot 100. I’m excited to see how far the song can go, and grateful for those listening."
The Hot 100 placement comes just a week after the song made its first-ever chart appearance at No. 46 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart the previous week. With two albums to his name, the 2023 projects Too Slippery and 2 Slippery, he's off to a promising start in 2024.
The 25-year-old rapper's hit song started its life as a freestyle on the series Kreepin Through the Streetz. That clip has garnered over eight million views on TikTok alone.