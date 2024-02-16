Florida Rapper BossMan Dlow Scores First Hot 100 Hit With "Get In With Me"

Florida rapper BossMan Dlow has scored a breakthrough hit, making his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Get In With Me."

Just a month after the song was released via Alamo Records, on Jan. 19 to be precise, "Get In With Me" debuted at No. 68 on the chart dated Feb. 17. Scoring 8.4 million U.S streams, an 89 percent increase from the previous week, and 367,000 radio airplay audience impressions. The song has proved popular on Instagram and TikTok, where it has since provided the audio to over 130,000 posts.