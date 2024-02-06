Mase Commemorates Rekindled Cam'ron Friendship With Birthday Gift: '20 Racks for the 20 Years'

From there, Cam asked Mase if he had some “lyrics or something” to share, joking that he assumed he’d be “coming in for revenge” after the previous episode. Viewers will note that the two have been playfully pulling up older lyrics from each other’s catalog, resulting in a good-natured battle, of sorts, in which various passages are intentionally taken out of context.

"Yeah, I had a few things," Mase said. "Somebody told me, 'You know it’s his birthday.' I said, 'Ah, I can’t do that.'"

But the real highlight came when Mase revealed his gift for Cam.

“Here go 20 racks for the 20 years I ain’t seen you,” he said as he passed the money to Cam, who immediately stood up and offered his friend a hug.

“All I’mma do is buy you something,” Cam said. “I’mma just take the 20 and buy you something. Thank you so much, man. I really, really appreciate that, Murda. Thank you, man. I don’t even know what to say.”

Both artists have spoken about rekindling their friendship in the past. In a conversation with Zion Olojede for Complex last year, Cam said he and Mase had “reconciled maybe a little over a year ago.” Per Cam, their prior feud “was kind of my fault,” though all their issues have since been resolved.

“I just wanted to gain his trust back because I don't want him to think that I could flip out again,” he told Complex. “I’m a grown man now. I can look back because I'm old enough to say that's maybe what I was going through because he just left and was like, fuck everybody—not fuck everybody, but he was following his path of what he needed to do, and I didn't recognize that at the time.”

Mase and Cam’ron landed at No. 6 on Complex’s Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now ranking in 2023. See the full list here.