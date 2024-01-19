Let's Talk About 2024's Coachella Lineup

Festival lineups find themselves in a peculiar landscape. Traditionally, headliners have drawn the crowds, while the undercard has provided insulation for the weekend. However, as listener habits shift, so do festivals. Coachella unveiled its lineup on Jan. 17, and it appears the festival is continuing to embrace the diverse musical palette of live music fans. Although some fans are drawn to the headliners, the true highlight of this year's lineup is the outstanding quality of its smaller acts.
Here are some of our thoughts on the festival namesake’s approach to their 2024 lineup.
Rap fans are eating this year in regards to headliners.
In terms of headlining acts, this year's lineup should be a pleasant surprise for rap enthusiasts. Over the past four years, the presence of rap acts as headliners has been limited. In 2019, Childish Gambino stood as the sole representative, while 2022 lacked any rap headliners at all. Last year, Bad Bunny took the spotlight as the only hip-hop adjacent headliner. In contrast, this year boasts two notable rap acts: Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. What makes them fitting main acts is the distinct flavor they each bring to the genre and their respective vibrant and innovative visual artistry. Additionally, both Doja Cat and Tyler released some of the best music of 2023—Scarlet and Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, respectively—which will undoubtedly make their performance highly entertaining.
The headliners are a safe bet, but that's ok.
In the realm of Coachella headliners, controversy is par for the course. Recent years witnessed Ye's sudden departure, Frank Ocean's last-minute stage design and setlist switch-ups, and rumors of Rihanna bowing out due to pregnancy. With anticipation building for this year's announcement, Coachella opted for a safe bet, revealing Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat as headliners.
While some may find the main stage choices underwhelming, these selections promise an enjoyable experience. Lana Del Rey's golden age hopeless romantics will undoubtedly front and center in the crowd, with her younger fans staking their positions earlier in the day for Sabrina Carpenter. The original Coachella-goers will also find a place of familiarity with classic groups such as Deftones, Sublime No Doubt taking stage. Tyler's consistent success draws Odd Future fans and rap enthusiasts who will undoubtedly gather shoulder to shoulder, and controversial star Doja Cat will wrap up the weekend with what’s sure to be a strong showcasing of her extensive catalog of hits.
As much as the internet seems to know who would have been better than those three and all the others in previous years, in reality, the headliners don't make the experience for the weekend. While catching performances from some of the world's biggest stars is undoubtedly a highlight, it remains a fraction of the overall Coachella experience.
Plus, they're not headliners but No Doubt is reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years! Fans of early 2000s punk rock have a lot to look forward to this year as No Doubt, the rock band fronted by Gwen Stefani, is set to reunite on the main stage at Coachella. While this isn't their first reunion since disbanding in 2013, having previously performed at Coachella in 2015, it remains a nostalgic moment for millennials and an opportunity for Gen Z'ers to explore new music. Additionally, there's some hope that Stefani might include some of her solo hits in the performance.
There are a few rising stars to look out for.
Honestly, there's a bit of a decline as you go down the lineup on each day, but there are still some up-and-coming stars that many attendees should check out. One standout is the "Bubbling" artist Tyla, who gained attention with her catchy, danceable track "Water,” and is set to release her debut project in March. She is scheduled to perform on the first day of Coachella. On the third day, Victoria Monét is set to take the stage, where she'll hopefully wrap up her set with the nostalgic hit "On My Mama."
R&B is well-represented at Coachella this year, featuring acts like the Broadway star Reneé Rapp, R&B veteran Tinashe, and LA native Blxst. The lineup also includes Latin artists like the regional Mexican music breakout star Peso Pluma, who has given the genre a new twist, and Argentine producer Bizarrap, who has taken the scene by storm with his “Music Sessions,” alongside everyone from Villano Antillano to Eladio Carrión and Nicky Jam. Additionally, there are the likes of Destroy Lonely, FLO, and Chloe Bailey, who each come with their own diverse fanbase and will provide different energy for the crowd. Destroy Lonely is for the new generation of ragers, while FLO and Chloe Bailey invite a female-heavy audience looking to hear excellent vocals. While not all these names are global superstars just yet, Coachella continues to serve as an excellent opportunity to discover new voices in the music scene.
The strength comes from the undercard.
In a festival landscape many events opt for specialization; Rolling Loud serves nearly the entire rap game in a 3-day course, Ultra allows the EDM scene to truly flourish, and Coachella offers diverse lineups catering to fans across genres. The festival consistently provides solid representation for nearly every musical style, from emerging talents to chart-toppers. This year it seems the scale tips in the balance of preliminary acts.
The Latin scene has a particularly strong presence this year. Reggaeton superstar J Balvin, breakout phenom Young Miko, and internet sensation Bizarrap make for a great cocktail of artists in the reggaeton and trap genres.
Plus, electronic enthusiasts can catch ANOTR in one of their first U.S. shows, where they’ll be sure to deliver their hit “Relax My Eyes,” or witness a back-to-back set by the hottest DJs of the year, Dom Dolla and John Summit.
Then there are the undeniable rising acts like Ice Spice, following a remarkable year where she found herself with four Billboard top 10 hits, and the effervescent Tems.
The emphasis here is that, regardless of your musical preference, Coachella stays on brand and guarantees a full weekend of enjoyment. Pulling off a remarkable feat, Coachella presents a lineup that mirrors current listening trends and conversations over the past year. We saw Yachty solidify his name in hip-hop & fashion, with his involvement with Drake’s For All The Dogs both musically and stylistically. On the other side of the spectrum, we have breakout artists John Summit & Dom Dollas. The duo had a variety of respective hits and nationwide B2B performances.
Compile a list of the year's standout artists, irrespective of genre, and you'll find those names gracing the Coachella lineup, with the exception of Sexyy Red & No Name who missed the bill despite the indisputable strength of their shows.
Signed artists continue to dominate lineups.
In recent years, the role of major labels in breaking new artists has faced scrutiny amid an evolving music landscape. Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer attributes the challenge to a "diluted market," though artists may hold different views on the decline in breakthroughs. Despite various theories, one undeniable aspect, evident in Coachella's bookings, is that labels continue to wield significant influence in festival placements. Among the 150-plus artists performing, only 17 are unsigned.
The focus extends beyond whether an artist is on a label to which label they're associated with. Interscope takes center stage with eight signees across the weekend, trailed by 88rising and Columbia, each contributing four. The critical question, however, isn't just about the label's role for the artist but the festival's role for the artist.
Examining ticket sales reveals a distinction: individual artist shows are considered hard sales, while festival sales are categorized as soft sales. The major label (and agency) strategy revolves around leveraging an artist's momentum by securing their name for major festivals like Coachella, not necessarily aiming to "break" the artist. Some names ride existing momentum, as seen with Latin Billboard award winner Peso Pluma or Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, while others anticipate major album releases, like the rumored collaboration between Gesaffelstein and Skrillex.
Irrespective of an act's size, Coachella remains a key discussion point in strategy meetings for both major and independent labels. Whether they're breakout stars or artists gaining traction, those signed to labels leverage the monumental weekend to enhance their brand. While the influence of labels in shaping stars is often debated, their impact on securing a coveted spot on the illustrious Coachella lineup is undeniable.