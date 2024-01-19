Let's Talk About 2024's Coachella Lineup

Honestly, there's a bit of a decline as you go down the lineup on each day, but there are still some up-and-coming stars that many attendees should check out. One standout is the " Bubbling" artist Tyla , who gained attention with her catchy, danceable track "Water,” and is set to release her debut project in March. She is scheduled to perform on the first day of Coachella. On the third day, Victoria Monét is set to take the stage, where she'll hopefully wrap up her set with the nostalgic hit "On My Mama."

R&B is well-represented at Coachella this year, featuring acts like the Broadway star Reneé Rapp, R&B veteran Tinashe, and LA native Blxst. The lineup also includes Latin artists like the regional Mexican music breakout star Peso Pluma, who has given the genre a new twist, and Argentine producer Bizarrap, who has taken the scene by storm with his “Music Sessions,” alongside everyone from Villano Antillano to Eladio Carrión and Nicky Jam. Additionally, there are the likes of Destroy Lonely, FLO, and Chloe Bailey, who each come with their own diverse fanbase and will provide different energy for the crowd. Destroy Lonely is for the new generation of ragers, while FLO and Chloe Bailey invite a female-heavy audience looking to hear excellent vocals. While not all these names are global superstars just yet, Coachella continues to serve as an excellent opportunity to discover new voices in the music scene.

The strength comes from the undercard.

In a festival landscape many events opt for specialization; Rolling Loud serves nearly the entire rap game in a 3-day course, Ultra allows the EDM scene to truly flourish, and Coachella offers diverse lineups catering to fans across genres. The festival consistently provides solid representation for nearly every musical style, from emerging talents to chart-toppers. This year it seems the scale tips in the balance of preliminary acts.

The Latin scene has a particularly strong presence this year. Reggaeton superstar J Balvin, breakout phenom Young Miko, and internet sensation Bizarrap make for a great cocktail of artists in the reggaeton and trap genres.

Plus, electronic enthusiasts can catch ANOTR in one of their first U.S. shows, where they’ll be sure to deliver their hit “Relax My Eyes,” or witness a back-to-back set by the hottest DJs of the year, Dom Dolla and John Summit.

Then there are the undeniable rising acts like Ice Spice , following a remarkable year where she found herself with four Billboard top 10 hits, and the effervescent Tems.

The emphasis here is that, regardless of your musical preference, Coachella stays on brand and guarantees a full weekend of enjoyment. Pulling off a remarkable feat, Coachella presents a lineup that mirrors current listening trends and conversations over the past year. We saw Yachty solidify his name in hip-hop & fashion , with his involvement with Drake’s For All The Dogs both musically and stylistically. On the other side of the spectrum, we have breakout artists John Summit & Dom Dollas. The duo had a variety of respective hits and nationwide B2B performances.

Compile a list of the year's standout artists, irrespective of genre, and you'll find those names gracing the Coachella lineup, with the exception of Sexyy Red & No Name who missed the bill despite the indisputable strength of their shows.

Signed artists continue to dominate lineups.