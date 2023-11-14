Lil Yachty Gives Fans Rare Look Into Close Friends Group to Celebrate New Instagram Feature

Yachty’s Field Trip Tour continues this month with stops in Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Manchester, and more. In September, Yachty spoke with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for an exclusive Complex interview about the tour and his C4 Energy partnership.

"It's a different show, and I've grown so much and so much has changed in my life," Yachty said of what to expect from the then-imminent live show experience this time around.

Revisit the full thing here.

In other news, Yachty will be at this year's ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA to join a panel discussion on Sneaker of the Year alongside Joe La Puma, Jim Jones, and more. Head here for more info and to grab tickets.