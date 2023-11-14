Lil Yachty Gives Fans Rare Look Into Close Friends Group to Celebrate New Instagram Feature

Lil Yachty’s Instagram followers were given a rare look into the Let’s Start Here artist’s inner circle on Tuesday.
The move is in commemoration of a new feature on the platform, or more accurately, the extension of a feature once relegated to Stories and Notes. Starting Tuesday, Instagram users will be able to share feed posts and reels exclusively with those on their Close Friends list.
Prior to sharing a post or reel on IG, users will now be able to tap on Audience, at which point they can choose whether to share widely or solely with their Close Friends group. In a fitting celebration of the change, Yachty is giving his followers a glimpse into what IG bills as “the world of his Close Friends,” albeit only for a limited period of time.
Yachty’s Field Trip Tour continues this month with stops in Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Manchester, and more. In September, Yachty spoke with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for an exclusive Complex interview about the tour and his C4 Energy partnership.
"It's a different show, and I've grown so much and so much has changed in my life," Yachty said of what to expect from the then-imminent live show experience this time around.
In other news, Yachty will be at this year's ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA to join a panel discussion on Sneaker of the Year alongside Joe La Puma, Jim Jones, and more. Head here for more info and to grab tickets.