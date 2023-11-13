Tyler, the Creator Raps 'I Called Drizzy and Y’all Booed Him Last Time' at Flog Gnaw 2023

Tyler, the Creator’s undeniable, unmissable Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival performance this weekend included a lyrical tweak to “LUMBERJACK” jokingly referencing Drake's booing incident from 2019.

As fans know, the most recent iteration of Flog Gnaw prior to the 2023 edition was back in 2019, with Drake being brought out as a surprise guest. Per attendees, the response to the "Summer Games" sequel denier's unexpected appearance was initially positive, although the mood shifted when it became clear that Frank Ocean—who had been rumored and even expected by some to also be showing up—was not going to hit the stage.

At this weekend's edition of the (usually) annual throwdown, Tyler cleverly tweaked the opening verse of his 2021 single "LUMBERJACK," which already saw him rapping that he “hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli for him,” itself a reference to Flog Gnaw.

“I called Drizzy and y’all booed him last time,” Tyler rapped in the Flog Gnaw 2023 version of the track, later also amending "MSG" in the chorus to instead name Dodger Stadium, the site of the festival.